Aberdeen hospital celebrates 50th robot assisted surgery

An Aberdeen hospital has performed its 50th robotics-assisted joint replacement surgery.

BMI’s Albyn Hospital has been using the cutting edge Stryker Mako robotic arm in surgery since July of last year.

The pioneering device is used to offer alternative methods of joint replacement and assists patients in getting back to an active lifestyle more quickly than traditional methods.

The privately-run hospital on Albyn Place was the first in Scotland to offer hip, knee and partial knee surgery using the robot.

Consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Martin Mitchell said: “Mako allows us to perform joint replacements with more accuracy than with conventional techniques.

“This should reduce complication rates, and I believe it will help to improve the lifespan of the joint replacement.

“Patients undergoing Mako-assisted joint replacements have reported less pain and better early function post-operatively.”