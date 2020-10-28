Aberdeen hospital carries out 100th robotic-assisted joint replacement

An Aberdeen hospital has completed its 100th joint replacement procedure using pioneering robotic technology.
BMI Albyn Hospital has been utilising a Stryker Mako robotic arm to help it carry out joint replacement surgery.
The arm allows the hospital to undertake hip, knee and partial knee replacement surgeries, however using a state-of-the-art method which allows patients to get back into an active lifestyle quicker than more traditional surgery.
