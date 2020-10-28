Show Links
Aberdeen hospital carries out 100th robotic-assisted joint replacement

by Emma Morrice
28/10/2020, 9:19 am
© Supplied by BMI Albyn HospitalMartin Mitchell, Consultant orthopaedic surgeon at BMI Albyn Hospital with the robotic arm
An Aberdeen hospital has completed its 100th joint replacement procedure using pioneering robotic technology.

BMI Albyn Hospital has been utilising a Stryker Mako robotic arm to help it carry out joint replacement surgery.

The arm allows the hospital to undertake hip, knee and partial knee replacement surgeries, however using a state-of-the-art method which allows patients to get back into an active lifestyle quicker than more traditional surgery.

