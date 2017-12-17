Aberdeen hospital and council to benefit from superfast broadband

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and council services are to benefit from superfast broadband after plans to connect extra sites were announced.

CityFibre will extend its Gigabit City network in Aberdeen to reach an extra 57 public sector sites including ARI, schools in Cove and Torry, council offices, libraries and community centres. When complete, Aberdeen’s next-generation full-fibre infrastructure will span more than 100km (62 miles) across the city, connecting 166 core public sector buildings.

Every site connected will have access to state-of-the-art infrastructure and gigabit speed services, enabling it to benefit from full-fibre connectivity.

Aberdeen became Scotland’s first Gigabit City in March 2015, with a network that currently spans over 80km (49.7 miles).

James McClafferty, head of regional development in Scotland at CityFibre, said: “Helping Aberdeen take hold of its digital future has been a truly collaborative process from the very beginning.

“This second phase of our strategic partnership with Capita and Aberdeen City Council will bring next-generation digital connectivity to even more of the city’s public sites and organisations as our network expands.”

Councillor Douglas Lumsden, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, added: “By partnering with CityFibre, we have positioned Aberdeen as one of the best-connected cities with some of the best digitally-equipped public services in the country.

“As well as revolutionising our technology systems and services, CityFibre’s ongoing investment has already helped attract top talent and continued investment at a critical time for the city. Having already experienced the benefits of gigabit speed connectivity in schools, libraries and our own council offices, we are excited by the prospect of having even more digital capability as a result of the expansion.

“We have no doubt the news will be well-received by our public and private sector communities alike.”