Aberdeen hoping to become Unicef child friendly city

Aberdeen City Council is hoping to become recognised as a ‘child friendly city’ by Unicef.

A child friendly city is described as a city, town, community or any system of local governance that is committed to improving the lives of children within their area.

The local authority has now launched a survey to find out more about how groups involve children and young people across the city, and to gather views on whether there is any work that should be showcased as part of the council’s application.

Responses will also be used to help understand the work that is already being carried out, and what still needs to be done.

Aberdeen City Council co leader coucillor Jenny Laing said: “In aiming to achieve Unicef Child Friendly City recognition we really want to create communities where children and young people are treated with dignity and have a say in decisions that affect them.

“We want to co-design services with children and young people that support them and ensure they feel safe and valued.

“We are well on the way already and this survey will help refine still further the work we are doing to involve our young people in shaping Aberdeen’s future and be given the best opportunity to fulfil their potential.

“I would encourage everyone with an interest in helping us make Aberdeen a Unicef recognised Child Friendly City to take part.”

To fill out the survey, visit https://bit.ly/3lDW7PN