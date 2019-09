Teasel & Tweed is set to shut its brick and mortar store at the end of this month.

The popular Aberdeen homeware and gifts shop, located on Rosemount Viaduct in Aberdeen, will close its doors for the last time on Sunday September 29.

Teasel & Tweed will, however, start selling its artisan gifts, fragrances and homeware accessories online.

High street crisis and decline in footfall were cited as the main reasons for the move.