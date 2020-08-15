Aberdeen homes plan to be considered by councillors

Plans for 150 homes in Aberdeen is to be discussed by councillors next week.

Aberdeen City Council’s pre-application forum will discuss the Leggart Brae application, south of Deeside Brae, when it meets on Thursday.

Comer Homes has submitted plans for the site for up to 150 homes.

Currently designated as greenbelt land, the site, which straddles the boundary between Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils, is included in the city’s proposed local development plan, which is currently still open for consultation.

An online interactive Q&A session took place on August 6, where members of the public were invited to ask the developers questions.

No formal planning permission has yet been submitted, with the earliest date it could be lodged with the local authority on August 31.

Councillors are due to discuss the proposed Aberdeen City Local Development Plan (ADLP), which includes the site zoned for development.

It is not included in the current plan, and was added at a meeting of full council in March.

A report which will be heard by councillors said: “The proposed ALDP would be a material consideration in the determination of any planning application but prior to adoption, is not considered to be of sufficient weight to allow the proposal to be supported in principle, significantly contrary to the adopted ALDP at this point in time.

“Any works within the Aberdeenshire Council boundary will require a separate planning application to Aberdeenshire Council – initial plans suggest that the main roads access(es) are likely to be taken from the Causey Mounth in Aberdeenshire to the west.

“A planning application to each authority is therefore anticipated.”