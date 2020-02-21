Aberdeen homes missing out on fast broadband due to consent issues

Residents of an Aberdeen street have been told they have to consent to broadband – after a dozen “unadopted” homes failed to be connected.

Cables were laid for homes on Boyd Orr Avenue in Kincorth and scheduled to be connected to the new fibre-optics.

But while most homes can benefit from enhanced connectivity, a dozen have not been hooked up because the council has not “adopted” the homes.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Allan McEwan, CityFibre’s city manager for Aberdeen, said residents could be connected, adding: “We are fully committed to connecting as many residents as possible to our futureproof full-fibre network.

“However, as the street in question is currently unadopted, we require the consent of residents before our contractor can build to all the properties.

“If we gain this permission, we will be delighted to review again.”