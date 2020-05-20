Aberdeen homes lose supply due to burst water main

Engineers from Scottish Water have been called after a water main in an Aberdeen community burst.

The team were alerted to the incident in the Peterculter area at around 1.30pm.

Affected customers may experience no water, a loss of pressure or discoloured water at their taps.

A statement on the utility firm’s website said: “We are currently carrying out essential work which is causing the interruption to the water supply for customers in Peterculter.

“The water supply will gradually return to normal for customers once the work has been completed.

“While we carry out the repair please be aware that you may experience no water supply, low / intermittent pressure or discoloured water.”