Aberdeen homes left without water

A number of homes in Aberdeen have been left with no water.

The incident was reported to Scottish Water for the AB13 and AB14 areas, including Milltimber and Peterculter.

Workers are currently on site to fix the issue.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “We are currently investigating a loss of supply in the AB13 and AB14 areas.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption to the service.”