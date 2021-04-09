Aberdeen homes hit with second power cut in a day – here are the postcodes with no electricity

A number of properties in Aberdeen have been left without electricity due to a power cut.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said power failed in 86 AB10 and AB15 postcode areas at 2.12pm and that it was aiming to restore power by 5.30pm.
Here are all of the postcodes affected:
AB10 6UX
AB10 6XA
AB10 6XB
AB10 6XH
AB15 4BD
AB15 4BF
AB15 4BU
AB15 4EY
AB15 4EZ
AB15 4NS
AB15 4NX
AB15 4PA
AB15 4PB
AB15 4PU
AB15 4ST
AB15 4TX
AB15 4UA
AB15 4UB
AB15 4UE
AB15 4UF
AB15 4UL
AB15 4UN
AB15 4UU
AB15 4UW
AB15 4UY
AB15 4UZ
AB15 4WB
AB15 4YE
AB15 4YL
AB15 4YP
AB15 4YQ
AB15 4YS
AB15 4YT
AB15 4YU
AB15 4YW
AB15 4YY
AB15 4ZN
AB15 4ZR
AB15 4ZX
AB15 4ZZ
AB15 5YL
AB15 7XR
AB15 7XY
AB15 7YA
AB15 7YT
AB15 7YY
AB15 7YZ
AB23 8AQ
A spokesman for Scottish and Southern Energy Network: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.
“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.
“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference ‘HB4621’.”
