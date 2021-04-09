Show Links
Aberdeen homes hit with second power cut in a day – here are the postcodes with no electricity

by Annie Butterworth
09/04/2021, 2:51 pm Updated: 09/04/2021, 2:53 pm
A number of properties in Aberdeen have been left without electricity due to a power cut.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said power failed in 86 AB10 and AB15 postcode areas at 2.12pm and that it was aiming to restore power by 5.30pm.

Here are all of the postcodes affected:

AB10 6UX

AB10 6XA

AB10 6XB

AB10 6XH

AB15 4BD

AB15 4BF

AB15 4BU

 AB15 4EY

 AB15 4EZ

 AB15 4NS

 AB15 4NX

 AB15 4PA

 AB15 4PB

 AB15 4PU

 AB15 4ST

 AB15 4TX

 AB15 4UA

 AB15 4UB

 AB15 4UE

 AB15 4UF

 AB15 4UL

 AB15 4UN

 AB15 4UU

 AB15 4UW

 AB15 4UY

 AB15 4UZ

 AB15 4WB

 AB15 4YE

 AB15 4YL

 AB15 4YP

 AB15 4YQ

 AB15 4YS

 AB15 4YT

 AB15 4YU

 AB15 4YW

 AB15 4YY

 AB15 4ZN

 AB15 4ZR

 AB15 4ZX

 AB15 4ZZ

 AB15 5YL

 AB15 7XR

 AB15 7XY

 AB15 7YA

 AB15 7YT

 AB15 7YY

 AB15 7YZ

 AB23 8AQ

A spokesman for Scottish and Southern Energy Network: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.

“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference ‘HB4621’.”

 