Thousands of Aberdeen homes hit by major power cut

Around 3,700 homes in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have lost power this afternoon.

More than 2,100 properties in the AB16, AB15 and AB25, which includes Midstocket, Summerhill and Rosemount, lost their power supply at around 2pm.

A spokeswoman for SSEN said: “2,111 customers in central Aberdeen lost power at 2.04pm today.

“Engineers are on site working to restore power to customers in stages and have an estimated restoration time for all customers being back on supply by 6pm this evening.

“The cause of the power cut is still being established.”

In Aberdeenshire, 1,581 people lost power in Fyvie, Colliston and Hatton and Pitmedden and Udny.

In the Pitmedden area along 1,232 homes lost power at around 1pm, with the vast majority already restored, the remaining are expected to be reconnected by 4.30pm

In Fyvie 61 people lost power due to damage to an overhead line, SSEN were hoping to have supplies restored by 4pm.

And in the Colliston and Hatton area, 288 customers lost power at around 11.34am, with all bar one restored. The issue was traced to a damaged overhead line.