Aberdeen homes fitted with Tesla batteries to help residents save money

by Emma Morrice
18/07/2019, 3:00 pm
Kevin Stewart and Chris Hunt with one of the new Tesla units
Homes in Aberdeen have been fitted with new energy units thanks to Scottish Government funding.

Grampian Housing Association’s premises in Northfield received money from the Decarbonisation Fund, which will help tenants save money on their electricity bills.

The new Tesla battery storage units will allow excess energy generated from solar panels to be stored.

Across the north-east 50 properties will be fitted with the new batteries.

They were visited by Housing Minister Kevin Stewart, who is MSP for Aberdeen Central, to welcome the new improvements.

Chris Hunt, business development officer at the housing association, said: “This has been one of the best funds to come from the Government.

“We would like to see this continue as we look to decarbonise heat as well as move towards the requirements of the energy efficiency standard.”

