More than 840 homes in Aberdeen affected by powercuts

A number of homes in Aberdeen were left without power due to a fault.

Properties in the AB12 area of Aberdeen, which includes Kincorth, were affected.

The issue was reported to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) at 10.56am today, with an engineer arriving on site at 11.30am.

It is due to a fault on the main network.

Power was restored at 1.45pm.

A Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) spokesman said: “We are sorry for the power cut that affected Kincorth.

“We had a fault on our main network, which affected 847 customers.

“We would like to apologise for the interruption.”