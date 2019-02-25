Aberdeen homeowners urged to be vigilant after break-ins

Police have warned homeowners to be vigilant after “opportunistic thieves” targeted homes in Aberdeen.

Officers said thieves have been targeting the West End in particular over the past week with a series of incidents where criminals gained access to properties.

Inspector Lisa Sim said: “It might be a small number of incidents, however one incident is one too many.

“It is incredibly frustrating when crimes like this happen in Aberdeen as we are recording significant drops in acquisitive crime.

“However, we can never be complacent, and the public should always take appropriate measures to secure their property to reduce the chance of becoming a victim of crime.

“All it can take is a few seconds for someone to try an unlocked door or a window, gain access and get away with valuables quickly and with ease.”

Insp Sim encouraged householders to think about setting an alarm or reminder on their phone each night as a prompt to make sure doors are locked.

She added: “Inquiries are ongoing in relation to these recent incidents and let me provide every assurance that when a break-in is reported, every effort is made to identify those responsible.”