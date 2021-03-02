An Aberdeen homelessness charity has thanked supermarket customers for their sock donations.

Aldi customers donated socks as part of the supermarket’s ‘Not Socks Again’ appeal which supported the vital work of three homelessness charities – Aberdeen Cyrenians, Simon Community Scotland and Trust in Fife.

Big-hearted Aldi shoppers donated more than 2,000 unused pairs of socks to the supermarket’s homelessness appeal.

Sock Amnesty boxes were placed in all 96 Scottish Aldi stores between Boxing Day and the end of January for customers to drop off any extra and unused socks they received over Christmas.

Emma Bellu, fundraising and community manager at Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “This is a brilliant result and we can’t thank Aldi’s incredibly generous customers enough.

“Socks are one of the things that we receive the most requests for, so it’s a real bonus to get such a large donation that we can distribute directly to the most vulnerable people in the local community.”

Aldi has also donated £250 to each charity to support them further.

Richard Holloway, Aldi’s regional managing director for Scotland, said: “A massive thank you to all of our customers who took the time to drop off their new and unused socks.

“This was the first year we have run the campaign and we are so thrilled with the generosity shown.”

Since July 2019, Aldi has helped more than 200 charities provide over a million meals to vulnerable people across Scotland through its partnership with community engagement platform Neighbourly.