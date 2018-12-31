Aberdeen homeless help charity ‘humbled and overwhelmed’ by support

A charity that helps homeless and vulnerable people in Aberdeen has thanked people for their support in recent months.

In the run up to Christmas, Aberdeen Cyrenians asked supporters to donate money as well as food and clothing so they could be given to rough sleepers.

Helpers have also arranged sponsored events to raise funds for the group.

A spokesman for the charity said: “We’ve been overwhelmed and humbled by the support we’ve received over the last few months.

“Food, clothes, toiletries and shoeboxes full of gifts have all been donated along with extremely generous financial donations.

“You’ve organised jewellery sales, yoga classes, sponsored swims, carol concerts, bake-offs, football matches, raffles and more.

“Thank you from all of us and those that you help us to support.”