Aberdeen homeless charity says thanks for support

An Aberdeen homeless charity has thanked members of the public for their generosity over the past few months.

Aberdeen Cyrenians was established in 1968 and supports people who are homeless through providing information and advice, helping to tackle underlying issues such as alcohol, drugs and mental health, and offering practical help to gain employment and other skills.

In an online post, one volunteer said: “We’ve been overwhelmed and humbled by the support we’ve received from all of you over the last few months.

“Food, clothes, toiletries, shoe boxes full of gifts and much more have all been donated along with extremely generous financial donations.

“For now we can’t say it enough, and it never feels enough, but thank you from all of us and those you help us to support.”

Support came from fundraising events such as carol concerts, bake-offs, football matches raffles, sponsored swims and more.

The charity recently raised more than £27,000 through The Big Give’s Christmas Challenge, which saw all funds donated through its website to Aberdeen Cyrenians matched.

