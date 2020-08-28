Aberdeen homeless charity introduces new policy ahead of voluntary group relaunch

An Aberdeen homeless charity has created a new insurance policy and membership agreement for all volunteers and attendees.

Street Friends Helping the Homeless, which runs a befriending service for homeless people in Aberdeen, will close their old active volunteers group tomorrow, with the new group set to operate from Monday.

This will require people involved with the charity to fill out an initial pack of risk assessments and complete a volunteers’ form.

Once accepted into the new active volunteers group, those involved will also receive further documents to log the hours they have worked each month and any expenses they have incurred.

Street Friends Helping the Homeless was launched in 2015, and was officially linked with the Aberdeen Council for Voluntary Organisations (ACVO) and registered with Aberdeen City Council last month.