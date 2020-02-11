Aberdeen holidaymakers put up in hotels after Storm Ciara delays flight

Aberdeen holidaymakers were put in hotels after their flight to Tenerife was delayed due to Storm Ciara.

Dozens of air passengers were due to board a TUI flight from Aberdeen International Airport (AIA) to Tenerife on Sunday – but the incoming flight from Tenerife was diverted to Edinburgh after making two failed landing attempts at AIA.

A TUI spokeswoman said: “All customers diverted to Edinburgh returned to Aberdeen by coach. Customers who were not able to depart on the AIA to Tenerife as planned were provided with hotel accommodation, food and drinks.”

The plane left the city airport for Tenerife yesterday.

The spokeswoman added: “Passengers will be receiving a pro-rata refund of their holiday for the inconvenience caused.

“Although this situation was beyond our control, we understand delays can be frustrating and would like to thank customers for their patience.”

