Aberdeen woman hid in air conditioning unit as gunman kills more than 20 after opening fire in Las Vegas

An Aberdeen woman today spoke of the “terrifying” moment she hid in an air conditioning unit as a gunman went on a killing spree in Las Vegas.

More than 20 people, including off-duty police officers, have been killed and more than 100 other people injured in the mass shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active gunman near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Las Vegas police later killed a suspect on the 32nd floor of a hotel across from the concert, and said they did not believe there were any other attackers.

The holidaymaker, who did not want to be named, is staying at the nearby Luxor Hotel with her partner.

She had arrived at the popular tourist destination just around an hour before and was getting some food from the hotel when the server behind the counter said the hotel was “on lockdown” with a shooter on the loose. She said: “We just got here. We were only here for about an hour.

“I went to explain to my partner there’s a shooter. Firecrackers (gun shots) started going off.

“We ran in behind to the kitchen area and these two guys barricaded the doors. We used a ladder into the internal roof part and hid in the air conditioning units. We didn’t know where the gunman was.”

The couple hid in the kitchen area with around 10 other people before eventually returning to their hotel room.

They had to remain confined to their room, waiting on announcements over the hotel intercom while watching events unfold on the television.

The Luxor Hotel is next door to the Mandalay Bay – where the gunman shot out of an upper window – and is connected by a monorail.

However, the Aberdeen holidaymaker said at the time it sounded like gun shots were coming from the food hall in the Luxor.

She said: “We were hoping to go to the music festival but it was just finishing.

“It was terrifying.

“I was just saying to my partner just now, it probably won’t hit us until tomorrow.”

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the music festival and the sound of what they described as automatic gunfire.

Witnesses reported bursts of gunfire for more than five minutes.

They said they saw multiple victims and dozens of ambulances near the concert venue.