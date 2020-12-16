Aberdeen HMV announces store closure with launch of big sale

HMV in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre is closing – but could relocate elsewhere.

The entertainment giant announced today that their premises in the shopping centre will be shutting ahead of a big sale launching on Friday.

However, they are looking for an alternative site in the city to reopen as soon as possible.

Staff at the store have been informed, with the hopes that they can be offered positions at the new shop.

HMV is still in discussions with landlords at the Trinity Centre in the hope an agreement can be made before the end of the lease period.

A spokeswoman said: “HMV has taken the decision to close the Trinity Centre store in Aberdeen following discussions with the landlord.

“We’re looking for an alternative site in the city where we hope to be able to open as soon as possible.

“Our brilliant staff have been informed of both the closure and the plans for a new store, where we hope to offer them new positions. We’d like to thank both our staff and the local community for their continued, incredible support.”