Aberdeen high school to remain open after positive Covid case identified

An Aberdeen high school will remain open as normal for students who have not been asked to self-isolate after a Covid case was identified there.

A letter from headteacher Neil Hendry has been sent to parents of pupils at Lochside Academy this evening to say a student had tested positive for the virus.

The letter states a “small number” of young people have been asked to self-isolate as they may have had close contact with the case.

It continues: “I want to reassure parents and carers that there is no evidence of transmission of Covid-19 within the school and that the school has good control measures in place which were commended by the HPT.”

The news comes just days after two junior pupils at the school tested positive for the virus, and means the total number of cases at the school comes to six.

Four of those cases have come in the past week.