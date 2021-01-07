Residents of an Aberdeen high-rise were left without hot water after an energy centre “struggled to cope” with demand due to the cold weather.

People living in Morven Court in Torry complained they had no hot water from Christmas Eve until December 30.

The high-rise is supplied with heating and hot water from the Torry Energy Centre, which, due to unforeseen circumstances on another site, was left “struggling to cope” with demand as a result of the cold weather.

A Morven Court resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said people living in the high-rise were forced to use soup pans to boil hot water as a result of the problems.

They said: “Heat Care Oil and Gas were contacted at the time and they said because it wasn’t one specific resident affected but the whole building, they had to refer it back to the council.

“When contacted originally by residents the council said they would have someone out that same day. This didn’t materialise.

“Residents were made to use soup pans to boil water and Christmas Day was a nightmare for all of the families affected.”

Aberdeen City Council said it installed another boiler on December 30 and the local authority is now in talks with Aberdeen Heat and Power, an independent not-for-profit company established set up in 2002 to help address fuel poverty, to find a permanent solution.

Councillor Audrey Nicoll, who represents Torry and Ferryhill, said: “I am aware of the issues that occurred at the Balnagask Energy Centre over the festive period.

“It is extremely alarming that people were left without heating and hot water for almost a week during such a cold spell and at a time when we should be staying at home due to Covid-19.

“Loss of heating and hot water is especially worrying for anyone but particularly for the elderly and those with health conditions. We have asked for assurances that this issue will be resolved as a matter of urgency.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: “We were made aware of some issues with the hot water on the weekend after Christmas at Morven Court.

“This multi-storey is supplied with heating and hot water from the Torry Energy Centre which, due to unforeseen circumstances on another site, was struggling to cope with the heating and hot water demand placed on it because of the colder weather.

“To resolve the issue, it was decided another boiler would be installed in the Torry Energy Centre, which was completed on December 30.

“We are currently in discussions with Aberdeen Heat and Power on a way forward to a permanent resolution and we would like to apologise to residents for the inconvenience caused.”