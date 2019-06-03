Aberdeen heritage group search for relatives of Nellie Bailie after 1908 report card found in book

A heritage group hopes to reunite a family with a historic school report which belonged to a city resident.

The document was found inside a book handed into the Torry Memories and Heritage Society.

The report dates from 1908 and relates to pupil Nellie Bailey during her time at Fairfield Secondary School in Bristol, before she moved to Aberdeen.

It describes Nellie as a “careful student” whose homework was “satisfactory” and states she was a pupil with “excellent” conduct.

She studied English, scripture, mathematics, nature study and manual training, which included lessons on housewifery and needlework.

The school report also reveals the pupil had taken exams and excelled in languages and science.

Group secretary Pam Swanson carried out research using archives from the city library and discovered the Bailey family had moved to Scotland in 1911.

She now hopes to track down descendents of the former Roslin Terrace resident so she can reunite them with the document.

Pam said: “One of our members, Robert Rae, has a collection of books.

“He’s always bringing in different books to our meetings and in this one book of old photographs of Aberdeen we found clippings of the newspaper from that time and the school report was in the front cover.

“It was an original certificate, which is very rare.”

Further research revealed that Nellie was born on November 1 1894 in Gloucestershire and her parents were called Henry and Jane.

Pam added: “Nellie then went to Aberdeen Central Higher Grade Public School in 1911.

“She became a teacher – she might have been a music teacher at St Margaret’s Episcopal School – and she died in 1979. It would be great if anyone had information on Nellie’s family.”

The Torry Memories and Heritage Group meets every other Friday at Provost Hogg Court on Victoria Road.

It was set up to help prevent older people feeling isolated in their homes.

Schoolchildren are encouraged to visit to learn more about the history of the area and the experiences of residents who have lived in the community.

The group set up a memory room decorated with items from the 1950s to give younger generations a glimpse of the past as well as helping people with memory loss and dementia.

Copper kettles, a candlestick, telephone and newspapers dating back to 1924 are some of the items featured.

Email torrymemoriesheritagesociety@gmail.com