Aberdeen hemp oil firm thanks supporters after Facebook page restored

The couple behind an Aberdeen hemp oil business has thanked people for their support after their Facebook page was reinstated.

Rebecca and Calum Napier, who own the Wee Hemp Company, had their Facebook page taken down by the tech firm, who said they were selling prescription medication.

The pair sell CBD oil, which Rebecca says helped the treatment of her Crohn’s disease and Fibromyalgia.

Rebecca said that they were not told by the social media giant why their page was reinstated, but she thinks the support they received helped.

She said: “I can only think that it was from all the people that supported us, and all the exposure that we got from places like the Evening Express as well.”

Despite the return of the page, Rebecca isn’t hopeful it will stay that way.

She said: “Other sellers have had their pages taken down three times in recent weeks, so it’s definitely not a final decision.”

