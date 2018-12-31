Aberdeen hemp oil firm has Facebook page taken down in dispute

A couple’s hemp oil company has had its social media page taken down after Facebook bosses claimed it had violated its policies.

Rebecca, 35, and Calum Napier, 34, launched The Wee Hemp Company in Aberdeen after finding that Cannabidiol (CBD) oil had immense benefits in the treatment of Rebecca’s chronic Crohn’s Disease and Fibromyalgia Syndrome (FMS).

The couple woke up on Boxing Day to find Facebook bosses had taken down their business page with no notice. The reason given was they “promote the sale of prescription pharmaceuticals” which violates Facebook’s policies.

Recently, the social media giant has been closing down profiles which sell CBD products as Epidiolex (the first FDA-approved CBD medication) is classed as a pharmaceutical in America.

Rebecca said: “We found out other pages were being closed down since we’re part of an association online. These pages have been getting closed down with no warning – we have been trying to appeal to Facebook because we are not violating the terms.

“In the UK, CBD is sold in the form of a food supplement, e-liquid or cosmetic – which is how we sell it. We tried to contact them, but we keep getting an automated response. Everything we do is to help people and try to educate them. We are about making people aware and how to look out for themselves.”

Rebecca, of Woodend, added that due to her condition she has tried different pharmaceuticals which her body “rejected” and feels therefore she could assist others in learning about a “natural path”.

The response the pair got from Facebook said: “Even though hemp products may be legal in some countries and states, it is not yet defined on the platform. Facebook is an international company, as this is our current policy, this decision can not be appealed at this time.”

Rebecca said: “It’s very frustrating. It’s our main point of contact for our customers.

“We get daily messages asking for information like dosages. This has completely disrupted our contact which could be dangerous.”

The couple added they are “willing to co-operate” with Facebook’s change in policies and rebrand their online presence.

Calum said: “Right now we’re using Instagram to communicate with our customers, but it’s a big worry since Facebook owns Instagram they might close our profile there too. We’re willing to change and comply with the new rules – we just want to educate people about a natural path.”

The couple said they “flipped the experience into a positive” one and, since the closure, have opened a new page offering health and wellness tips on using CBD on Facebook at @TheWeeHandWellnessCo.

Calum added: “Like the hemp plant, we’re multifaceted too and so much more than just CBD. So Wee will work this hurdle to our benefit.”

Facebook was unavailable for a comment.