Aberdeen help group set up in wake of coronavirus pandemic attracts more than 8,600 members in just four days

A group set up to help vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic has gained more than 8,600 members since Saturday.

Aberdeen Helping Hands was created on social media by offshore worker Cameron Allan, with help from his mother Suzanne Sinclair.

Their aim is to facilitate community-minded people to meet those most in need of support and missing essential products such as toilet roll, nappies and handwash.

So far, an elderly woman in Aberdeen has been helped with cat food and a family has been given nappies.

Mrs Sinclair, a social worker who lives in Woodside, said: “I didn’t expect the response we’ve had in one day, and the fact people have already been helped with food and other items is very heartening to see.

“If people can’t get things from supermarkets, they can contact the page and we will help as much as we can for them.

“Currently, we are looking for members to post about vulnerable or in-need people in the community who may live close by them and need help. We want to help with that.”

The Helping Hands Facebook page has members from Stonehaven up to Inverurie.

There are hundreds of posts of suggested help from people. Mrs Sinclair, 51, suggested a number of different ways that kind-hearted volunteers could help.

She said: “Day centres for elderly people are shutting which will leave them lonely and isolated so it would be great to organise phone calls for them to make sure they are okay, and although they can’t go physically to the house, people can drop bags of grocery off at their door.

“Hopefully the page will turn into a hub for the north-east that can be used for getting in touch and organising help for people.”

