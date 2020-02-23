Aberdeen heart unit marks 20th anniversary

A service that helps people return to exercise after heart problems has been celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Since opening its doors in 2000, the cardiac rehabilitation unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has worked with 24,000 patients, held 16,000 classes and patients have covered 576,000 miles, which is the equivalent walking round the world 23 times.

The unit aims to educate those who are recovering from heart attacks or other cardiac issues that they can exercise safely, offering specific eight-week programmes at its gym and work with treadmills, cross trainers and weights.

The staff marked its 20-year milestone with a celebratory event for patients and staff at the unit’s base.

Cardiac rehab manager Brenda Anderson, who was a key figure in setting up the unit 20 years ago, said: “For exercise to benefit the heart, it has to be of moderate intensity. People are taught what is a safe level of exercise for their condition but at a level that is going to bring them benefits and also reduce the risk of coronary heart disease in the future.

“I have got so many memories that keep me in this job 20 years later.

“People that come in here, like a guy who will be in tears thinking ‘my life is over’ and ‘how am I going to get on?’

“When those people go out after their eight-week programme it is amazing.

“It is really satisfying to empower these people so they can get their lives back.”

One of the patients who was there celebrating the anniversary was 32-year-old Nikki Hector.

Her son George was seven months old when she suffered a heart attack after walking up a hill near her home in Fettercairn a year ago.

Nikki’s husband Ian had to resuscitate her, she was rushed into hospital and is now recovering.

She said having a team of experts on hand has allowed her to successfully return to exercise.

Nikki said: “The ladies at cardio rehab have been amazing with me, as well as all the cardio team.

“They were really good with me.

“For me it helped me to know how to exercise safely because when they are there they tell how far to push it and how not to.

“There is always a fear you can do something to your heart again.”

Lynne Shinnie is still working with the cardiac rehab unit after her heart attack in November and said the programme has given her a boost.

She said: “When I came here I had no confidence. The girls here are great and they give you your confidence back.”