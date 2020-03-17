Aberdeen health club launches Easter egg appeal

An health club has launched an appeal for Easter egg donations to support vulnerable children in the north-east.

Bannatyne Health Club in Aberdeen is taking part in the campaign, along with all the company’s 72 sites across the UK.

Those who drop off a chocolate egg to the Aberdeen branch will see it donated to Cash For Kids to support young people in the community.

In return, they will receive a complimentary day pass to be used by a friend or family member before the end of April 2020.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

General manager Scott Fenwick said: “We know our members will be generous as they always are when we support good causes.

“Bannatyne Health Club and Spa Aberdeen prides itself on being part of the local community.

“We are thrilled to be able to support Cash for Kids and donate some chocolate goodies.”