Aberdeen health board launches bid to cut medical trial stigma

Aberdeen health bosses have launched a drive to cut stigma surrounding medical trials.

More than 3,000 people took part in research in the north-east last year, potentially saving thousands of lives.

However, NHS Grampian chiefs are concerned people may still be reluctant to take part – and are set to launch a new website to help show the benefits of participating.

The site, Helping U Help, offers information on upcoming trials and why the health board conducts them.

Mariella D’Alessandro, NHS Grampian’s clinical research facilities manager, said: “There is still a stigma around medical research because there is a feeling that if you’re offered the chance to take part, it means you have no options left. That’s definitely not the case.

“All the advancements in medical technology and research wouldn’t be possible without people taking part in clinical trials.

“It’s not only about drug trials. It can be experimenting with new devices or machines which can make people’s lives better. Our idea is for people to feel more relaxed, knowing that taking part in these trials is for everyone.

“It gives them a chance to experience the excellent work that’s going on in NHS Grampian right now and be part of that.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Denis Coutts, 68, from Aberdeen’s Midstocket area, took part in a study on ways to improve treatment for dementia sufferers.

His mother had Alzheimer’s while his father had vascular dementia.

He said: “The problem with those conditions is that the people who have them are cocooned in their own world, but it’s family and friends who have to look after them who suffer as well.

“If, through research, we can find a way of lessening the impact, I am more than happy to help.

“I did an MRI scan, had some blood tests and did some cognitive exams which test short and long-term memory.

“It’s really important that people take part, and I’d encourage them to do it.”