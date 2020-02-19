Aberdeen headteacher pays tribute to ‘school mum’ Alice

A former colleague of Alice Farquharson has described her as a woman “loved by all”.

After yesterday’s verdict, Hazlehead Primary School head teacher Barbara Jones paid tribute to Alice, who had worked at the school for 17 years.

Ms Jones said: “She was a very well-known face in the school community who was loved by all.

“She almost had a role of being the school mum to all staff. Alice recognised the little things. She had a way of making people feel special through a kind word, gift or gesture.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Alice was instrumental in the development of the school grounds as a place of comfort and sanctuary for more vulnerable children.

“She recognised the positive impact of outdoor spaces on the wellbeing of children and worked hard to make sure all children, even those who were at times hard to reach, were fully included in developing school spaces.

“Alice championed pupil participation and pupil voice, she gave a voice to those who could find it hard to contribute.”

Ms Jones said Alice had made funding applications to improve the school’s grounds and the school is planning to take forward those aims in her memory.