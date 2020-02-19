Aberdeen headteacher announces retirement after school gets ‘weak’ rating from inspectors

An Aberdeen headteacher has announced his retirement after inspectors rated his school “weak”.

Inspectors visited Harlaw Academy late last year, and have now published their report.

It ranked the well-being, equality and inclusion of pupils, and their leadership of change, as “weak”.

Problems highlighted included bullying, safety and exclusion rates. Parents and staff were told privately about some of the issues following the inspection raised.

The Press and Journal reported headteacher David Innes has now retired to allow his successor to work on “areas of improvement”.

In a blog post, he wrote: “As the HMIe inspection report will be published around February, it made sense to step aside at that time so that my successor can work on any areas for improvement with staff, pupils, parents and the wider community.”

During their visit, inspectors found that while most young people felt safe in the school, a few did not.

It noted that teachers raised awareness of topics relevant to the “local community such as knife crime” and social media risks. Also, far “too many” parents and pupils expressed concerns about bullying and some young people did not “feel included” in the school community because of this.

However, staff and partners at the school did provide a range “of opportunities for young people to achieve” with pupils performing well in these challenges, the report noted.

The watchdog will conduct a follow-up later this year.