Aberdeen head teacher says staff are top of the class for dedication

An Aberdeen head teacher has applauded his staff who have gone “above and beyond” the call of duty after the school found itself short of teachers.

Lochside Academy’s fourth-year pupils were required to sit in a classroom with 90 others due to a lack of English teachers.

The children were taught this way from January until the end of April.

Head teacher Neil Hendry said the new £47 million academy experienced a loss of teachers in the middle of the school year and that proved “quite challenging”.

However, he credits his dedicated staff for rallying together to find a temporary solution to ensure the pupils all received their lessons ahead of their exams.

He said: “We sadly lost two English teachers – one resigned from teaching and another moved down to Glasgow with family.

“So right away you are struggling and the chances of recruiting new teachers in the middle of the school year are really, really challenging.

“Our only issues were that we had three national 5 classes and only one English specialist.

“We had a conversation with the principal teacher of English, who is an exceptional teacher. They were dedicated to making sure these students got through this key examination.

“So we agreed to book the three classes into the hall. The hall was protected, the teacher was mic’d-up and used a big screen.

“There were always two other teachers in the hall – one of those was either me or a depute head teacher.

“We also had another member of staff, who was a drama teacher – so we had our ratios covered.”

Mr Hendry stressed the measures worked in delivering the course, adding: “I am quite confident the exam results will reflect that in August.”

Another challenge the academy faced was marking all the pupils’ work – and for that, a retired English teacher came to the rescue.

Mr Hendry said: “The challenge for the school was we only had one English teacher and expecting that person to go through 90 folios and marking – that is a huge amount of work. So we did manage to identify a retired English teacher who assisted in the marking. That took a huge pressure off.

“We’re pleased with how it has worked because it was a real challenge and we could have been in a really difficult situation.

“There needs to be a recognition of the huge amount of work that has been done by the staff.

“The staff who undertook this role agreed to go above and beyond for their young people.”

Looking to the future, the academy has successfully recruited three new English teachers to join the staff at the Nigg school.

Mr Hendry said: “We were just a bit unlucky at the start of term.

“But we have known for a number of years that teachers and staffing in the north-east of Scotland has been challenging. I had eight probationers and at the end of their two years they can choose where they want to go.

“Seven of those eight are choosing to stay at Lochside.

“That’s a clear indication to me of what they think of the school.”

Mr Hendry assured parents that the staffing levels for August will sit in a “very healthy place”.

Education operational delivery convener John Wheeler said: “For me and the administration, I am fully supporting the approach the school, Neil and the management team have taken.

“I am completely behind them, especially after working under difficult circumstances – as is the case across Scotland in terms of teacher recruitment.

“I think it’s great that they’re taking innovative approaches to bring first-class education to our young people.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman added: “Temporary measures were brought in due to vacancies and the group was taught by a very experienced principal teacher supported by senior management, which meant staffing ratios were maintained.

“The school has appointed three English teachers who will be starting at the earliest opportunity.”