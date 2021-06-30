Aberdeen has been ranked one of the UK’s wettest cities

Safe to say if you’re heading on a staycation this summer, bring your brolly.

Aberdeen has been ranked as one of the wettest cities in the UK.

Using data from the Met Office, a survey has revealed which cities you’re most likely to get soaked in.

It uses average monthly rainfall and average number of wet days per month to decide the winners, or losers, you decide.

With the rise of staycations, this information is more valuable than ever before.

Don’t be fooled by the soaring temperatures and blinding sun the north-east has seen so far this year.

Aberdeen is one of only two Scottish cities to have made it onto the list.

At number 13 on the list, the survey states that an average of 67.9mm of rain falls in the city per month.

Over a third of the month is made up of rainy days, with 11.6 days per month.

With the flooding seen in the area in recent years, the ranking doesn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Luckily, Glasgow was far above the granite city, making it to the number two spot with an average of 93.7mm of rain per month and 14.2 wet days.

Making it to the top spot was Cardiff, with a massive 96mm of rain on average per month.

However, their number of rainy days is not much higher than Aberdeen’s, with and average of 12.4.

Also on the higher end of the list are popular tourist spots Blackpool, Belfast and Bournemouth.