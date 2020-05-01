Aberdeen hardship fund kicked off by £50,000 donation

A hardship fund has been launched by the Lord Provost of Aberdeen to help those struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is hoped the fund, which was initiated by the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust, will allow Aberdeen-based registered charities to help individuals, families and communities experiencing severe financial hardship as a direct result of the coronavirus crisis.

It follows a request from The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen and a local businessperson, who called for the Charitable Trust to be used as a vehicle to create a hardship fund for those impacted by Covid-19.

The scheme is being backed by the Evening Express.

The Seven Incorporated Trades also approached Aberdeen-based creative agency Hampton to get involved.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett said: “The creation of the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust’s Hardship Fund and crowdfunding page is testament to Aberdeen as a city that cares.

“Thanks to a generous donation from The Seven Incorporated Trades Widows’ Fund Charity of £50,000, the Hardship Fund is off to a flying start, but I would urge businesses, associations and private individuals to support this appeal and donate whatever they can now.

“We’re in this together and we can get through this together.”

Mervyn Donald, deacon convenor for The Seven Incorporated Trades, said: “The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen is very much a community-based organisation and we are keen to help those in most acute need in our city.

“As such, we would wish to support the Lord Provost in this important appeal to fellow citizens.”

A crowdfunding page has been created on www.aberdeencovid19.org to allow anyone to donate.

All donations received will go directly towards helping those experiencing genuine hardship in Aberdeen due to Covid-19.

Any organisation or individual that would like to discuss making a sizable donation can email lordprovost@aberdeencity.gov.uk, marking it for the attention of Garry Watson, Clerk to The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust.

To apply to the Hardship Fund, registered charities must complete an application form which is available via www.aberdeencovid19.org

The closing date for the first round of applications is 11.59pm on May 7 and organisations will know the outcome of their application by May 15.

