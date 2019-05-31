Aberdeen Harbour welcomes longest vessel to dock in its history

Aberdeen Harbour has welcomed the longest vessel to visit the port in its history.

The 175.6-metre self-discharging bulk carrier MV Beltnes arrived at South Harbour as part of its £350 million construction project.

It discharged 35,000 tonnes of fill material behind concrete caissons as part of the creation of Dunnottar Quay. The vessel will make seven return trips to complete the Dunnottar and Castlegate Quays.

The fill material has been quarried from Norway and will provide the quays with significant heavy-lift capacity, designed to support activity associated with the onshore and offshore energy industry.

Michelle Handforth, chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: “The arrival of the MV Beltnes is a real tipping point for Aberdeen Harbour and a prime example of why we need the South Harbour expansion.

“We have a summer of intense activity ahead of us, as the footprint of South Harbour continues to emerge from the sea.”