Aberdeen Harbour reveals rising profits in annual report

Aberdeen Harbour’s profits rose by around £3 million last year, it has revealed today in its annual review.

The report, which will be revealed today, shows nearly 10,000 vessels docked in the city in 2019.

That figure includes around 4,000 supply vessels for the oil and gas sector.

More than 166,000 ferry passengers travelled through the port, while around 168,000 animals passed through as the city continued as a key access point for the transportation of livestock.

It generated more than £1.5 billion in gross value added – the metric which measures the impact of a company to an economy.

The harbour, which is run by an independent board, had a turnover of just over £38 million, and its annual profit rose by around £3 million to £19.6 million.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeen Harbour Board has also produced its yearly review in a digital format for the first time as it continues its transformation, with a £350 million expansion at Nigg Bay set to be completed in 2022.

The harbour is one of two EcoPorts in Scotland, and earlier this year Aberdeen City Council approved proposals to create an energy transition zone around the new development.

In 2020, the board plans to source all the harbour’s energy from clean sources, introduce electric vehicles and replace more than 700 lights with LEDs to reduce consumption by more than half.

Chief executive Michelle Handforth said: “The South Harbour is a unique opportunity for us to build our way out of these troubled times and to grasp the transformative opportunity that the development represents.

“It is key to opening up a new world of possibilities for the entire region and there’s no better opportunity to signify this new era than the launch of our first-ever digital annual review and our refreshed brand.”

Chairman Alistair Mackenzie added: “The last six months have been about as far from conventional as anyone could have imagined but it shows, more clearly than ever before, the need to accelerate the evolution of our business and regional economy.

“Our new review outlines our purpose, and our ambitions, as we remain committed to creating prosperity for future generations and being the best catalyst for business, trade and energy transformation in Scotland.”