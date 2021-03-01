Aberdeen Harbour launches £30,000 community support programme

Aberdeen Harbour Board has today launched a £30,000 community support programme for charities and groups undertaking work local to the port.

Named ‘supPORT-all’, the new programme will benefit four organisations through financial donations, volunteer and resource commitments, and a marketing support package.

The initiative will be delivered in partnership with award-winning video production company Signal.

Two financial awards of £10,000 and two awards of £5,000 will be donated by the Harbour throughout the year.

Stephanie Flynn, community relations manager at Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: “Recognising the profound effects of Covid-19 on both our local community and the charitable sector, supPORT-all will go beyond financial contributions and provide commitments of time, resources and equipment, as well as all-important marketing expertise.”

The new supPORT-all programme builds on the work enabled by the Community Action Fund, which has supported more than 200,000 children and adults through donations of £60,000 since 2014.

Stephanie added: “As a Trust Port at the heart of Aberdeen, we have a vested, proactive interest in our local communities, and through supPORT-all, we will help to ensure that children and adults can flourish and prosper.

“We are starting a new chapter in our 900-year history and look forward to supporting and engaging with our community through this exciting programme.”

Jamie Baikie, managing director of Signal, added: “We understand that many charities will be finding it tough right now, so we’re proud to be part of supPORT-all.

“As a local business, we see the valuable work that the Aberdeen Harbour Board Community Fund does, improving lives for people in Aberdeen.

“We are delighted to be able to contribute to this work in 2021, our tenth anniversary year, by offering our film making skills and resources for free to each recipient.”

Charities and community groups interested in applying to supPORT-all should visit the Aberdeen Harbour website or contact ahep-info@aberdeen-harbour.co.uk.

The deadline for applications is Friday March 19. Recipients will be announced on Monday April 5.