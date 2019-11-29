Aberdeen Harbour in digital link-up

Aberdeen Harbour Board is “one step closer” to digital transformation thanks to a £161,000 grant.

The cash from Innovate UK and the Scottish Funding Council will fund a three-year partnership with Robert Gordon University.

It aims to result in a digital decision support system based on live data, enabling the port’s Marine and Operations Departments to maximise the efficiency of North Harbour.

The systems devised will be applied to South Harbour once it opens in 2021.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Michelle Handforth, chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: “We are thrilled to be working with RGU on this exciting project which will revolutionise planning and berth utilisation in our busy North Harbour.

“Ports operating in the 21st Century must make use of digital innovations, and we look forward to seeing the benefits this partnership will bring.”