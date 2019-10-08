Aberdeen Harbour expansion project delayed until 2021

Work on a multi-million-pound harbour expansion project in Aberdeen has been delayed for a year.

Aberdeen Harbour Board has announced the completion date for the development at Nigg will now be 2021 – it was originally due to be finish next year.

The organisation said its dredging operation at the South Harbour has run into “technical challenges.”

The body confirmed they were working to have the South Harbour works completed in 2021.

Aberdeen Harbour Board said it was “highly regrettable.”

Michelle Handforth, chief executive of the harbour board said: “Aberdeen South Harbour is a visionary project, and one which will serve the region for hundreds of years to come. It is imperative, therefore, that we create a product of the highest quality, safety and durability.

“Any change in our programme is highly regrettable, but we’re keeping our eye on the bigger picture, which is about creating a once-in-a-lifetime economic development opportunity for the region.

“We are still making excellent progress given the complexity of the project, and it is widely appreciated that infrastructure projects of this scale can be susceptible to technical challenges.”

The £350 million harbour expansion was approved in 2016.