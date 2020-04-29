Aberdeen Harbour board launches new scheme to help crews moored in city

Aberdeen Harbour Board has launched an initiative to help crews working on vessels moored in the port.

The scheme allows vessels to book a four-hour welfare visit slot for their vessel, instead of making a full port call booking.

The slot allows a vessel to stock up on essential supplies such as food, fuel, and critical spares during the coronavirus pandemic.

Port operations manager John McGuigan said: “Fees for coming into the harbour are normally paid by the company chartering the vessel and they book a full port call to allow the vessel to be loaded with cargo.

“During the Covid-19 crisis, however, when there is less work available, we wanted to support vessel owners and crews who are currently not on charter and to ensure their welfare throughout these unprecedented times.

“We are calling the scheme Stow and Go but I guess it is a bit like booking your pick-up slot at the supermarket”.

Harbour chief executive Michelle Handforth added: “We are very conscious of the impact that the current public health crisis is having, not only on our customers but also on the vessel owners and crews who support them.

“While crews are in between work, they can spend significant amounts of time out at the Aberdeen anchorage.

“There are on average 20 vessels on any given day located there and we were keen to make the situation as good as possible for those crew who, along with those keeping the port open, are essential workers who are doing their bit in this crisis.”

The scheme is open to all vessels at the anchorage and will be reviewed when the lockdown ends with a view to it being extended.

It comes after Aberdeen Harbour said the port is still operational despite the “exceptional” circumstances.

