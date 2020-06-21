Aberdeen Harbour Board donates more than £13,000 to support city food bank

A food bank has bought an electric bike to carry out speedy deliveries after receiving a £13,000 funding boost from Aberdeen Harbour Board.

Community Food Initiatives North East (Cfine) say the cargo bike will allow volunteers to deliver fresh food and emergency parcels for those who cannot make their way to the premises for health or mobility reasons.

It will ensure the social enterprise can reach those in self-isolation in the Torry, Cove and Kincorth areas to hand out vital supplies throughout the pandemic.

Among the usual essential food items being dropped off, there will be growing packs so that families can produce their own vegetables.

The bike will also help to reduce the charity’s carbon footprint.

The chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board, Michelle Handforth, praised the group for carrying out “outstanding work” during a difficult time.

She said: “The donation will ensure more families and individuals can receive vital supplies, in a way which reduces carbon emissions and raises awareness of alternative transport options.”

Since lockdown measures were implemented, the food bank has been handing out hundreds of parcels every day.

Deputy chief executive of Cfine, Fiona Rae, said the donation would help them to cope with an increasingly high level of demand.

She said: “The demand for emergency food has tripled since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Cfine is delivering over 1,500 emergency parcels weekly to people experiencing food insecurity.

“The electric cargo bike will be put to good use delivering emergency parcels, food growing packs, and fruit and vegetable boxes across Aberdeen and in the surrounding areas, while reducing Cfine’s carbon footprint.”

The food bank has received lots of support from the local community as it battles to prevent people from going hungry.

Pupils at Ferryhill School launched an 11-day campaign this week to collect food and household cleaning items for the organisation.

And residents of Norfolk Road in Broomhill have been doing weekly dance routines with the intention of raising money for the social enterprise.