Aberdeen Harbour Board awards £1.6m contract to complete work on section of South Harbour

A £1.6 million contract has been awarded by Aberdeen Harbour Board to a marine civil engineering specialist to complete part of the works still to be carried out.

The work package has been awarded to Northern Ireland-based firm Ashleigh Contracts, and is due to commence later this month.

Ashleigh Contracts was previously subcontracted to work on the North Breakwater in 2018, by the Aberdeen Harbour Expansion Project’s (AHEP) previous principal contractor Dragados.

It emerged last month that Dragados was pulling out of the £350 million Nigg Bay development, and as of June 15 the Harbour Board took full responsibility for the site.

The contract for most of the unfinished work is still to be awarded – however, as the North Breakwater was close to completion and Ashleigh Contracts was familiar with the project, it was decided they would be contracted to complete that section.

Aberdeen Harbour Board chief executive Michelle Handforth said: “Ashleigh’s have worked on the project previously and their continuing involvement brings significant expertise and efficiencies to our construction programme.”

“We are thrilled to have them carry out this additional piece of work.”

Ashleigh Contracts Director, Philip Conacher, added: “Ashleigh Contracts is delighted to be awarded this contract from Aberdeen Harbour Board to continue works on the North Breakwater as part of the Aberdeen Harbour Expansion Project.

“This is one of the most prestigious and challenging marine civil engineering projects currently underway in the UK and we are delighted to be a part of it, along with our in-house fleet of specialist equipment and our experienced and skilled personnel.

“We look forward to working with the Harbour Board and Doig+Smith to bring the North Breakwater to a successful completion.”

Aberdeen City Council leader Douglas Lumsden said: “It’s good to see another contractor come on board, and hopefully they won’t be too much delay and the harbour project will get back on track soon.

“The new South Harbour is vitally important, not just to the local economy, but to the Scottish economy too.”

As a result of the awarding of this contract, Aberdeen Harbour Board has withdrawn its current £15 million Public Contract Scotland procurement tender for ‘Dredging, Disposal, Caisson Bedding and Revetment Work’ at their South Harbour site.

There is a view to reissuing this work in a revised format in the coming weeks, with work on the North Breakwater no longer included.

Keith Young, Harbour Board Engineering Director commented, “The fluid nature of the current marine construction market has led to a reassessment of our approach to these works.”