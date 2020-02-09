Aberdeen Harbour Board announces £40,000 fund for green initiatives

Aberdeen Harbour Board has announced a £40,000 fund for green initiatives in the north-east.

Projects which support a circular economy or net zero targets for Aberdeen city are being advised to apply for the fund.

The money is being donated via the Harbour’s Community Action Fund, which has handed out more than £600,000 to local groups and charities since 2014.

Michelle Handforth, chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: “Aberdeen boasts exceptionally talented people and has entrepreneurship at its core and we want to use our unique position to support those making positive changes in the region.

“We are really looking forward to finding groups and organisations which are driving the energy transition in exciting and original ways from the grass roots.”

Applications close on Friday March 27. Visit the harbour website for more information.