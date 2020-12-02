An Aberdeen hairdresser is to brave the shave to raise funds for NHS Grampian midwives.

Bogdan Bouros, who has been growing his hair for more than three years, will have his long locks chopped off to raise funds for staff at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

He will also donate the longest sections of his hair to Little Princess Trust, which works to provide real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss.

The 31-year-old, who works as a hairdresser at The Guest House in Rosemount, was inspired after he was left “very impressed” by the standard of care his wife received during childbirth.

Bogdan, who is yet to set a date for having his hair shorn, said: “In August my wife gave birth to my first child, Isla, and it was the most stressful experience I have ever had, and even more so for her.

“She didn’t have a straightforward birth but I was very impressed with the standard of care she received from the midwives.

“There was a senior midwife and a student midwife from RGU, they were so professional and when things started to go wrong they managed the situation so well.

“They were very subtle and my wife didn’t notice when things were going wrong.

“I want to give something back because I had such a positive experience, which is why I decided to raise funds for the midwives but also donate my hair to Little Princess Trust.”

© DCT Media/Chris Sumner

It was during his wife’s complicated childbirth that the idea came to Bogdan.

He said: “It was during my wife’s labour that the idea came to me. Her temperature was raised and to try and lower it the midwives turned on a fan.

“I thought it would be a good idea to raise money to buy some Dyson fans which are quite good quality.

“But I was told they aren’t allowed to use them anymore for health and safety reasons.

“I asked some of the midwives what they need in order to make their lives easier but they couldn’t tell me exactly, but if I raise the money and give it to them they will know exactly what to do with it.

“They have to deal with huge pressures every day and are still able to smile and have a good laugh with the patients, as well as show great empathy, compassion and care towards them all.”

To donate to Bogdan’s fundraiser, go to https://bit.ly/36oit2C