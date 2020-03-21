Aberdeen hairdresser closed for two weeks

An Aberdeen hairdresser has shut its doors for a fortnight in line with government advice on coronavirus.

James Dun’s House on Schoolhill has shut its doors with immediate effect.

Its Mr Dun Barber on Belmont Street is also closed.

A statement posted online by the company said: “We feel we need to make the necessary measures to ensure the safety of our guests & team before it’s gets compromised completely.

“This is a really uncertain time & we have been worrying about what the right thing is to do. We can’t understand why it is ok for us to be exposed to other people in close range, and not in other businesses.

“This is about the safety of people – Nothing else matters. We will be closed for 14 days in line with the government recommendation. We look forward to welcoming you all back soon!

“A huge thank you to all our guests who have & continue to support us, and our amazing team who have been awesome through this all.”