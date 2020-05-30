Aberdeen hair salons to steal the show in new series of BBC reality programme

Two Aberdeen hair salons are set to take centre stage with appearances on the new series of popular BBC Scotland show Mirror Mirror.

The reality series takes viewers behind the scenes of everyday life in a hairdressers, recording the honest and often funny conversations between stylists and their clients from a hidden camera.

Mayree’s Salon on King Street and Viva By Sean on Hutcheon Street are both set to appear.

Andrew Robertson, an executive producer on the show and managing director of production company Very Nice TV, selected the salons based on the relationships between workers and their clients.

He said: “I cast most of the series by literally walking the streets of the towns and cities of Scotland.

“I travel and simply look in the windows of salon. If they have a good atmosphere and people are talking in their chairs, then I go in for a chat.

“The key to the show is the relationship between hairdresser and client, so if they’re not chatting before we film then we know they won’t once the cameras roll.”

Andrew found Sean Lee Duncan, the salon director of Viva By Sean, after hopping off a train and exploring the Granite City. He had already discovered Mayree’s Salon, and its owner Mariam Addai Campbell through another producer.

After speaking with both salon owners, their appearance on the show was put in the calendar.

City resident Sean’s Aberdeen premises had been open for less than a year when filming began in December.

The 31-year-old said: “Some clients were a bit dubious of it. And some staff were obviously in the background of things as well but they all got kind of a buzz out of it so it was really, really good.

“We were really nervous to start, but after the first two hours we all really got into it.

“Having a big, massive camera pointing it at you while you’re working it’s quite intimidating, but after two hours you forget it’s there.”

For Afro-hair specialist Mariam, 37, the experience went more smoothly than she had anticipated.

The Bridge of Don resident said: “It was easier than I thought it was going to be.

“When the cameras were there, they weren’t right in your face. There was one behind the mirror, which after a few minutes I totally forgot it was there.

“There was no element of forcing us to do anything, it was a normal day.”

The new season of the show is expected to broadcast on BBC Scotland between May and June of this year. Salons from Inverness and Shetland will also appear.

Andrew added: “Hearing the broad range of accents, attitudes and passions of everyone across the country is a key factor to the series, and something we love.

“You quickly realise how diverse Scotland really is, hearing New Zealand accents in Shetland and Afro Caribbean in Aberdeen. (The accents) are all a brilliant showcase for Scotland as an accepting, diverse and accommodating country.”

Mariam noted that she is looking forward to the visibility the show will bring her work.

She said: “When I watched the first series there was one Afro salon.

“With me featuring on (Mirror Mirror) it will show there’s different types of salons and different types of clients.

“If through that there’s more clients, that’s just a bonus. To me, it’s more about inclusion. A salon is a salon is a salon, regardless of what they specialise in.”

Sean is also a huge supporter of diversity in the north-east and has recently been nominated in the National Diversity Awards. He has won accolades from Aberdeen Fashion Week for his work.

He said: “Everything seems to be falling into place in a good way.

“We’re looking forward to our time in the spotlight – it’ll help everyone see that we’re more than just a hairdressers.”

Mirror Mirror will be broadcast on Friday June 5 at 10.30pm on BBC Scotland.