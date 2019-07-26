Aberdeen hair salon to close doors

An Aberdeen salon will close its doors in the autumn.

Ruby Tuesday Hair and Beauty on Loriston Avenue in Cove will be shutting on September 1.

The company said there would be no job losses with all the staff transferring to its Bridge of Don outlet.

The closure was announced on social media with bosses thanking customers for their support since the Cove branch opened in 2016.

After much consideration, with a heavy heart we would like to announce that we are not renewing our lease for our cove… Posted by Ruby Tuesday Hair & Beauty on Wednesday, 24 July 2019

The Facebook post said: “After much consideration and with a heavy heart we would like to announce that we are not renewing our lease for our Cove Bay salon. It will cease trading as of September 1.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of our clients and staff for their support over the last three years.

“It’s been a true pleasure getting to know each and every one of you.”

Ruby Tuesday has another branch on Greenburn Road in Bucksburn.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter