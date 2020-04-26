Aberdeen hair salon brushes off shutdown to show its support for NHS in style

An Aberdeen salon has paid tribute to the heroes of the NHS by printing rainbow artwork on its front window.

Ellee’s Hair Design, on Holburn Street, now displays the vibrant design for members of the public to view.

The idea was generated by the salon’s managing director, Lee Mckay, who was eager to showcase his team’s appreciation for those fighting on the frontline.

Lee said: “Everyone and anyone at some point in their lives will have their own experiences of the NHS, and see the level of care they provide to all of us.

“For the team at Ellee’s Hair Design, this was one of our main motivations for printing the design in such a large format on our front window.

“Another was down to the fact we have such a large number of clients who are NHS staff and key workers, who we also wanted to show appreciation for.”

The rainbow display was created professionally by Sign Company Aberdeen, on Chattan Lane, to ensure the message was both eye-catching and clear.

Lee explained his team were on board with the idea from the outset.

Lee added: “Our creative director Michelle Mckay and I agreed, after the first clap for carers took place in the UK, that we needed to pay tribute in some way.

“When it was discussed with the entire team, each member of staff loved the idea to pay this huge message of support and gratitude to the NHS and key workers.

“Since the message went on our salon window, we have had many messages of support on social media from people loving the design and stating how thoughtful it is.”

Business for Ellee’s Hair Design has ceased due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

But the team are refusing to let the pandemic get the better of them.

Lee said: “It has been very difficult for our business, along with thousands of others, but we all need to do our part to beat Covid-19.

“The team have been in regular contact and our spirits have been upbeat.

“We have an amazing team with great personalities and I can’t thank them enough throughout these unprecedented times.

“Our thoughts also go out to victims and their families who have suffered greatly throughout this pandemic.”