Aberdeen gyms reveal plans for reopening on Monday

Gym and health clubs across Aberdeen will reopen on Monday.

It comes as the date for the reopening was brought forward by the First Minister.

Speaking last week, she said: “At the last review we also said that we would consider whether it would be feasible to bring forward some changes including re-opening gyms and swimming pools given their clear importance for our health and well-being.

“We now plan to bring forward the date for the resumption of these settings from 14th September to 31st August. We also said that we would consider re-opening indoor sports facilities for use by children for all activities.

“These can now open from the same date and may also be used by adults and young people for non-contact sports, following guidance.”

Sport Aberdeen

Sport Aberdeen is reopening seven venues on Monday:

Aberdeen Tennis Centre

Alex Collie Gymnastics Performance Centre (fitness only)

Beach Leisure Centre (fitness only)

Get active @ Jesmond

Get active @ Sheddocksley

Kincorth Sports Centre

Peterculter Sports Centre

The group are also running a reduced group exercise programme which will be added to from September 7 and over the coming weeks.

The timetable for it is available to view on their website tomorrow.

‘Drop in’ sports hall activities, including badminton and short tennis, will be available from Monday September 7.

Face coverings are required to be worn inside the venue when you are not taking part in activity (i.e. in reception areas).

They do not need to be worn while using the gym or while participating in group exercise classes.

All gym and group exercise sessions must be booked online in advance.

There will be no access to the gym without a pre-booked session.

PureGym

PureGym will welcome back fitness fanatics to their four facilities across Aberdeen on Monday.

A new TrainSafe approach has been introduced that includes, limiting numbers in the gyms, layouts being changed and new cleaning routines being implemented. A step-by-step guide from PureGym experts also demonstrate how equipment should be cleaned after use.

How PureGyms will look when they reopen:

Equipment and layouts will be changed to allow for social distancing

New self-cleaning stations have been provided for members to wipe down kit before and after use

Kit and surfaces will be cleaned throughout the day by staff, with a deep clean with high-grade anti-viral disinfectant every night

Working out with someone else and ‘spotting’ will be prohibited, to ensure social distancing

Numbers in the gym will be limited, and members will be able to check the number of people in the gym on the PureGym app to avoid busy times and queues

Contactless entry will make visits safer with new QR scanners installed in all gyms

David Lloyd

David Lloyd in Garthdee reopened class bookings yesterday with a second gym space created upstairs to ensure social distancing for members.

A reduction in class sizes – which have floor marking spaced every 2.5m – will be offset by an increase in the number of classes. Between each session teams will be be brought in to clean the rooms.

Members are also asked to leave hand towels at home, with blue paper roll provided throughout the gym areas.

The club’s swimming pool will also reopen, with no initial plans for a booking system. Swimmers will be restricted to lanes, and requested to swim at 5m intervals.

And while the whirlpool will be open, the sauna and steam rooms will remain closed.

The club is asking members, that while the changing rooms and showers will be open, they should arrive dressed for their workouts.

Other measures in place at the club include

2 meter spacing throughout.

Signage including floor markings to help members and staff maintain social distancing.

A “club Covid safety lead” on duty while the facility is open

Enhanced cleaning with increased frequency using a fully virucidal disinfectant.

Hand sanitation stations throughout.

Plastic screens at reception and in the club room.

Bannatyne Health Club

Meanwhile, Bannatyne Health Club will also welcome back members on August 31 following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

The company has undertaken an extensive risk assessment to make changes to its working practices.

It will not be operating a booking system for the gym or pools, only for classes, as the health club has sufficient space and the company has calculated the maximum number of members it can accommodate safely.

The team will be monitoring attendance and has a booking system on standby, ready to use if needed.

New measures include:

Temperature checks on arrival

Compulsory wearing of face masks in the clubs except when exercising

Hand sanitising stations

Enhanced cleaning procedures

Cashless transactions using contactless payment or the Bannatyne 360 wristband

Reduced class sizes and careful class timetabling to ensure there are no bottlenecks and crossovers in corridors and changing areas

Equipment and CV machines spaced to achieve social distancing and prominent floor markings on the gym floor to remind members about ‘’working out’’ safely

Water fountains will be out of use and members are advised to bring their own water/drink

All dining and cafe bar tables will be appropriately spaced to maintain social distancing

Some lockers will be out of action, together with some showers in order that social distancing is achieved in these areas

A team member will carry out periodic headcount checks in the pool area, which may result in some people being asked to wait in the changing areas for a few minutes, at busy times, until a space becomes available

Hot Tubs, Steam Rooms and Saunas will not operate

Duncan Bannatyne said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we can reopen our Aberdeen health club.

“A lot of hard work has been going on behind the scenes at all the Bannatyne health clubs to ensure that our large and spacious facilities, which are conducive to social distancing, are safe for members and staff.

“Although some wet area facilities will remain closed for the time being, we hope to be able to reopen these in the near future.

“Most of our members in Aberdeen have been loyal throughout the pandemic and I am delighted to be welcoming them back.

“I’d also like to personally thank the staff who have remained positive through the very difficult last few months, I know they will be as pleased as I am to open the doors again.”